Estate Agent Owen becomes Secret Agent

Move over Tom Cruise, there’s a new Mission Impossible star in the making - Portadown Estate Agent Owen Matchett.

Anyone who follows the Williams Estate Agents Facebook page will know only too well they are given to more ‘off the wall posts’.

Well next week they are set to scale new heights of daring to promote the agency - by ‘dangling upside down from a helicopter’ in a Mission Impossible spoof video.

Estate Agent Owen will transform into a Secret Agent - resplendent in full tactical gear - for the movie skit as he tries to place a sold sign on one of his properties.

Throw in a some stunt driving and a 30 foot fall into an air bag and you have the perfect recipe for an eye-catching and fun video.

Explaining the thinking behind the video Owen said: “A few years ago we did a James Bond skit for the movie Spectre coming out. It got 18,000 views. With Mission Impossible coming out this week, I thought I’d do a bit of a spoof,”

Filming took place at Todd’s Leap in Ballygawley over the weekend and speaking before his movie moment Owen said: “I’m going to go for it big time, I’m just hoping people will find it amusing and entertaining.

“It will involve a high speed helicopter chase, high speed rally driving, abseiling and me jumping 30ft into an airbag.”

And, while we don’t want to give away the ending, the concluding message is ‘At Williams, no mission is impossible’.

But Owen’s exploits won’t just be confined to Facebook, as while he is being filmed doing his stunts a TV crew will be along to film him being filmed for a TV slot (that’s nearly as confusing as a Mission Impossible plot).

The company had approached Owen after they saw his James Bond spoof and had asked him, if he was doing something similar, to invite them along so they could cover the story.

Owen went on to say: “I do these videos thinking outside the box, something a bit different from what other agents might do with housing market figures and such. I don’t do that type of thing.

“I’m a bit of a movie buff and love action movies and hopefully people will get a laugh and some enjoyment out of it.”

The video will be released on the Williams Facebook page next week - along with details of a competition to win a family day pass to Todd’s Leap.

And to conclude in Mission Impossible style: This message might not self destruct but it is tomorrow’s chip paper!