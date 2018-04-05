Expansion plans moving forward at Seagoe Hotel

The Seagoe Hotel is getting set for a major expansion in coming months - with plans to extend its bedroom and conference facilities.

The news comes as owners Darren and Paula Gilbert consolidate their efforts in the Portadown hotel with the closure of the Planters near Lurgan

Staff from the Planters - based in Waringstown - will be transferred to the Seagoe where they aim to provide top class food and service to customers old and new.

Mr Gilbert said, “Business costs at the Planters are simply too high and we are making a conscious decision to consolidate at the Seagoe.

“This will leave us in a better, stronger position and all staff are keeping their jobs and all vouchers are being honoured.”

He went on to point out, “We are planning to expand at the Seagoe over the next 12 to 24 months, with plans to extend the bedrooms and business/conference offer over the next few months.”

Anyone who has made a booking at the Planters will be contacted over the coming days to offer you them use of the Seagoe Hotel.

All Planters vouchers will be honoured in the Seagoe Hotel until their expiry date.

The Gilberts took over at the Seagoe last year and they have ambitious plans for the venue.

Speaking at that time Paula Gilbert, said she is looking forward to “developing a fantastic wedding and hospitality venue for the area”.

Plans have already been granted for the hotel to add a further 24 bedrooms to the existing 34.

Mrs Gilbert said, “We’re absolutely delighted to be embarking on this huge project.

“We intend to improve and upgrade the menus as well as going after more corporate businesses within the Seagoe industrial estate.

“We will improve our conference and meeting facilities and at the same time develop our wedding offerings to cater for everybody with a much better economy of service.”

She added that they also plan to improve and upgrade the bedrooms, followed by the wedding and function facilities.

“We will then put to use the planning permission after the hotel’s existing 34 bedrooms have been given a complete makeover,” she added.