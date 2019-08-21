Family post funeral notice for murder victim Malcolm McKeown

The family of murder victim Malcolm McKeown have posted a death notice prior to his funeral.

Mr McKeown, a father of three, was gunned down in a car at a service station in Waringstown on Monday evening.

It is feared the 54-year-old grandfather, originally from Aghalee, was murdered amid a criminal feud.

His death notice read: "McKeown / Malcolm. August 19th suddenly. Loving daddy of Kirsty (& her partner William), Wayne and Malcolm, loving brother of Debra, Geoffrey, Clifford, Trevor, Rocky & Pamela and devoted grandad of Casey & Riley Cardwell and Lexi-Rose McKeown.

"Funeral Arrangements later, enquiries to Ronnie Russell Funeral Director 028 3834 7386.

"Will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, Gillian, Judith and the entire family circle."