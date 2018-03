Three penalty points were imposed on a woman last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a hand held phone while driving.

Erin McDonald (21), Portland Manor, Lurgan, was also fined £75 for the offence. For failing to produce her insurance she was fined £100.

Police saw her holding a mobile phone to her ear in Charles Street, Lurgan on August 26 at 11am.

In a letter to the court McDonald said she had been ill, had suffered a major bereavement and was dealing with work at the time.