Fined for disorderly behaviour offence

A 36-year-old man was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on January 15 this year.

Ronan Kelly, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.25pm police received a report of a male causing a disturbance in Garvaghy Park.

Kelly was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was using foul and abusive language.

He was warned on numerous occasions about his behaviour.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Kelly had one previous entry on his record from similar circumstances.