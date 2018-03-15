Following ambulance carrying sick father

When his father suffered a stroke a 40-year-old man followed the ambulance in his car even though he had been drinking.

The manner of his driving attracted the attention of the police and resulted in a ban last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Conor Michael Patrick McConville, whose address was given as Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on February 10 this year.

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified for 12 months.

On completion of a drink driving course the ban would be reduced to nine months.

The court heard that at 1.05am at Mandeville Road in Craigavon police noticed a car weaving across the white line.

They could smell alcohol on the breath of the defendant who was the driver and he told police he ‘was blocked’.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 79.

A solicitor representing McConville said he had been with a number of family members and drinking in the house.

He explained that the defendant’s father took a stroke and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

McConville’s mother was in the ambulance so he followed in the car with his brother-in-law.

The solicitor added that after his client was processed by the police they took him to the hospital to see his father.