Fourth year of ‘Run for Raff’

Local fundraising group ‘Run for Raff’ is celebrating its fourth annual run on Wednesday, December 27 in memory of local lad Adrian Rafferty from Lissummon, who lost his battle to leukaemia in 2014.

To date ‘Run for Raff’ has raised over £48,000 for a range of charities thanks to the support of family, friends, neighbours, local businesses, communities and the public across the Newry, Mourne and Downe and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council districts.

Getting set and ready to go for this year’s big event, Claudine Rafferty, Chair of the fundraising group, encouraged as many people as possible to take part.

“I am calling out to all runners and walkers to come along and join us by running or walking, have a great time and most importantly help contribute to very worthy causes.

“This year’s event includes a 10k and 5k run as well as a lovely 3 mile family walk. All abilities are catered for and it will be great to get outdoors again after all the Christmas festivities to get some exercise, fresh air and enjoy a bit of banter. We also have a bbq and music planned for afterwards.”

Claudine added: “This year’s chosen charities which are set to benefit from all the proceeds we raise are Leukaemia Lymphoma NI, Run for Autism and the Southern Area Hospice.”

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI - funds research into the causes and cures of leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma in Northern Ireland.

“Run for Autism HAND - supports those living with autism and their families across the Southern area and the Southern Area Hospice provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

Registration takes place on the day (December 27) at the Railway Bar, Poyntzpass from 10:45am and it will cost £10 per person. The Family walk will cost £15 per family.

Claudine concluded: “If you cannot come along on the day, then please use our Just Giving page (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/runforraff) to make a donation, no matter how small, to help support these local charities and make a difference!”

Delighted to be one of the beneficiary’s this year, Sean Quinn, Chair of Run for Autism HAND charity added: “We are so privileged to be one of the chosen charities of Run For Raff 2017.

Adrian was no stranger to HAND, in fact he was very much part of our team from day one up until his illness. It’s very much the mark of the man that he did a lot for charity in his life and his legacy lives on.

“We’re really looking forward to December 27 and hope people come along not only to support all the charities but in celebration of Adrian’s life,” he said.