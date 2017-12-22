Free ‘keep safe’ event for older people

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership are giving older people the opportunity to get sound advice on staying safe and healthy at a Keep Safe Keep Well event on Wednesday 17 January at 10.30am in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

The event is aimed at highlighting services and organisations available to help people aged 60+. Stands from many key service areas will be on display, providing a wide range of information and offering practical advice on issues that affect older people.

Chair of Armagh Banbridge Craigavon PCSP, Councillor Máire Cairns, said: “An interesting selection of speakers will be giving presentations on a wide range of issues affecting older people. With a nice lunch on offer this is an ideal opportunity to come along and receive some advice on how to keep safe and keep well”. This event is free but places are limited to 120. Bookings are available from 10.30am on Monday 8 January 2018 by contacting Pat Prunty on T: 028 3752 9600.

Tickets are limited to two per booking. Unfortunately group bookings are not available.