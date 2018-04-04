Given more time to raise cash

A 19-year-old man was given more time last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to pay £400 for a bicycle he stole and wasn’t recovered.

At a previous court Johnathan Johnston, Belfast Foyer, Malone Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to the theft of a Radon bicycle valued at £400 on January 5 last year.

The case was adjourned for the defendant to raise the money to pay for the bicycle which, the court was told, had never been recovered.

At last Wednesday’s court Johnston’s barrister said he had £100 with him in court and he was prepared to pay the total amount of compensation.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers adjourned sentencing in the case until June 20.

She told the defendant that it was very important that on that date he should have the whole amount of money to compensate the injured party.