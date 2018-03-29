Gold medal for Gilford student at SkillbuildNI

SRC came out as the big winners with 11 medals at Skillbuild NI National Finals with Greenbank Campus student, Odhran Connolly from Gilford receiving a gold medal for Wall and Floor Tiling competition.

Over 70 local construction apprentices gathered their tools to compete against each other in the annual competition.

The Skillbuild NI competition is designed to test skills, technique and ability within tight timeframes in order to win coveted titles in 10 different trades ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling.

A total of 14 awards were presented to SRC including five gold, three silver and three bronze for individual students.

SRC also received the Skillbuild NI Department of Economy Cup (for the highest number of medals won in the competition), the Skillbuild NI Chairpersons Cup (for the largest number of entries) and the Hugh Gettinby Memorial Award for Excellence in Training.

Skillbuild NI is organised by CITB NI and supported by the Department for the Economy and helps to assist with maintaining and raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

The competition is held annually each spring with many winners progressing further to represent Northern Ireland in the Skills Show UK and potentially at WorldSkills and is also supported by local construction employers who sponsor each trade category.

Maurice Johnston, Chairman CITB NI said: “Skills competitions are a very positive news story for Northern Ireland. They are a great way to showcase our vocational skills and demonstrate to employers and future investors the high standard of training provision which exists in our colleges and training organisations.

CITB NI is proud to have been involved in construction skills competitions for over 40 years and we have a record of success at skills competitions not only on a local level but also on a regional, national and world level. The Skillbuild NI competition allows our young apprentices to demonstrate that they have the high level of skills which our economy needs to stay competitive and gives all the competitors a chance to showcase their skills.

Congratulations to everyone who has taken part and those who have excelled in their trade. Skillbuild NI couldn’t happen without the support of the local sponsors and the training network and we extend our thanks to all who have helped the apprentices to be able to compete at this competition. Our young people are more ambitious now than ever and we hope that Skillbuild NI National Finals will be part of their journey and future careers within the construction industry.”