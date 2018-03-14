Got into fight after year without alcohol

After a year without alcohol a 35-year-old man went out drinking and ended up fighting in a Portadown nightclub, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Damien James McKernan, Woodside Hill, Portadown, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on December 31 last year.

He was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that at 1.20am police went to the Euphoria nightclub where staff were dealing with an aggressive male who was on the ground shouting and struggling.

McKernan had been fighting with other persons inside the club and was asked to leave but refused. He started swinging punches at staff.

The defendant was also aggressive towards police, shouting abuse in a public place.

When McKernan calmed down his details were obtained and he was brought home. As he got out of the car he continued to shout abuse at the police and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client who had pleaded guilty from the ‘get go’ had been trying to stay off the drink.

He explained McKernan had not been drinking for 12 months and trying to get his life back on track.

But, added Mr Ingram, he went out on this occasion and took drink which hit him hard.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said McKernan had a very poor record for offences of this type spanning 16 years and most of the offences were underpinned by the consumption of alcohol.