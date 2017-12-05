Growing calls for new planters in Banbridge

There have been calls for the council to replace or remove the new flower beds in Banbridge following complaints that the current crop just aren’t cutting it.

The large planters were installed around the town recently but the number of complaints about their appearance have grown since then.

Ulster Unionist councillors Alderman Ian Burns, Alderman Elizabeth Ingram and Councillor Glenn Barr have urged the Council to replace or remove the flower beds which they have labelled as ‘substandard’.

In a joint statement, the elected representatives said: “We were not kept in the loop as to what was going on, we approved funding for the project, but unfortunately we hadn’t any say into the final design.

“We have listened to public concern regarding these flower beds and are calling for better a quality flower beds or their removal. They look fantastic in Rathfriland but unfortunately we haven’t received the same quality in Banbridge. We have written to the Chief Executive highlighting our concerns and that of our constituents.”

Last month local residents voiced their disappointment at the planters on social media, one said: “Too big, too bulky and too damn ugly! And obscure sightlines when you’re trying to exit the car park on the Commercial Rd - how did they get away with placing them there?”

Another resident said: “Dromore has similar idea bestowed upon it but the boxes are much more decorative and pleasing to the eye.”

However not all comments were negative, “I’m in the minority I guess lol. I like them,” one said. “They’re planted with shrubs and hardy perennials that should come into their own from Spring right through til early Autumn and fill out the planters over time. They might look sparse and dead right now but I actually think there’s been a bit of thought about how they’ll look long term.”

A council spokesperson said: “This matter will be investigated internally as it has been raised by councillors.”