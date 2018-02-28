Had passed driving test but had not applied for full licence

A six month driving ban was imposed on a woman last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention on August 28 last year.

Aine Brady (38), Killough Gardens, Lurgan, was also fined £75. Fines of £75 were imposed for driving unsupervised and not displaying ‘L’ plates.

The court heard that a two vehicle road traffic collision took place on the Old Portadown Road in Lurgan. The injured party reported the matter to police saying they had exchanged details. When Brady attended at Lurgan police station an examination of her licence showed that she had passed her test in 2009 but never applied for her full licence.

The defendant was convicted in her absence.