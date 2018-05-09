Had ‘personality clash’ with police officer

When a second police crew arrived at an incident in Portadown a 25-year-old man had a ‘personality clash’ with an officer and was arrested.

Michael Yeo, Fitzroy Street, Portadown, admitted disorderly behaviour and resisting a constable on February 3 this year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday that at 10.30pm police went to Union Street in Portadown and Yeo started shouting and swearing.

He was warned about his behaviour on three occasions but he continued. When arrested he struggled with officers.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said the police were called for something which had nothing to do with his client.

He explained that Yeo engaged well with the first police crew but when a second crew arrived there was a personality clash with one of the officers from this crew.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a £200 fine on each of the two charges.