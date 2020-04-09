healthheroes: Showcasing your local Health Service heroes

Today we are celebrating those who are making a real difference in the fight against this virus. Read more about our campaign and then send us your images or video via Facebook and help us celebrate our #healthheroes
The #healthheroes campaign - which follows the nationwide regional press campaign #ThereWithYou - goes far beyond hospitals. It also shines a light on those other vital key roles from carers and shop workers to refuse collectors and bus drivers as they play their part
