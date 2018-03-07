Heartless thieves steal plants given to widow by late husband

A Banbridge woman has appealed for the return of two stolen bay tree plants, purchased by her late father for her mother shortly before he passed away.

Patricia Lee told The Leader the trees were taken from a property at Burn Brae Crescent, Dromore Street, Banbridge some time on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

They have significant sentimental value for the family and especially Patricia’s elderly mother Elizabeth, as her father Patrick Doherty had purchased them not long before he lost his battle with cancer.

Pleading for the return of the plants, Patricia told The Leader her 83-year-old mother was very upset about the theft. “Mum would like them to be returned because of the sentimental value but whether that will happen I have no idea,” said Patricia.

“They were in ornate heavy pots, they (the thieves) must have some strength.

“Obviously mum’s upset about the whole thing because of the sentimental value of the plants, not the monetary value of them just the sentiment attached to them.

Patricia added: “The bay trees managed to survive three months in a removal company storage facility but could not survive three months in Banbridge.

“It is very sad when louts can gain some form of enjoyment from making an elderly person miserable. Not a pleasant welcome to Banbridge.”