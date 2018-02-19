Highly respected family man who had been a member of local pipe bands

Profound sorrow spread over a wide area when it was learned of the passing of Mr Walter Thompson of Golf Terrace, Huntly Banbridge on Saturday 3rd February.

He was the dearly loved husband of Margaret, better known as Maud, and the devoted father of Violet, Walter, Edward, Gordon, Andrew, Adrian and Sharon.

Very much a family man Walter was highly respected in whatever circle he move.

He started off his working life on Cromie’s Doughery, he then went to McKnight’s of Cascum and worked there at ploughing with the horses.

Then he was employed with S.Gilchrist and Company lock making at Lenaderg for 44 years until he retired.

He joined the Geoghegan Memorial Pipe Band in his younger days and then Banbridge Pipe Band.

He had reached the grand age of 88 years. He was born in the town land of Tullyear.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish Church and took a keen interest in Seapatrick Parish Church.

He is survived by his wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral took place from his home for a service in Holy Trinity Parish Church at which the hymns ‘How Great Thou Art’, ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’ and ‘Abide With Me’ were sung.

Mr Robin Crockett presided at the organ.

An inspiring address was given by his minster the Ven. Roderic West.

The Committal took place afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers were placed on the grave and donations in lieu of flowers are being sent to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Multiple Sclerosis (Cheques made payable to William Bell and Co.)

William Bell and Co. had charge of the funeral arrangements.