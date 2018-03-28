Hit another woman in face

After drinking absinthe a 20-year-old woman punched another woman in the face on the dance floor of a bar, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Friday.

Yasmin Foy, whose address was given as Rose Cottages, Portadown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 4 last year.

The court heard that the victim was dancing in a nightclub when she was approached by the defendant who struck her once on the nose.

It was an unprovoked attack and there had no previous contact between them. The injured party spent eight days in hospital.

A barrister representing the defendant said the victim suffered a cut very high up in her nasal passage and had to be operated on.

He added that it was a very unfortunate incident and his client had been advised the next day by the owner of the bar she had been involved in an assault.

The lawyer said Hoy had been drinking absinthe and had lost her entire memory of the night.

“I thought that had been banned years ago,” said Deputy District Judge Des Perry.

The barrister explained that Hoy got the victim’s Facebook details and made herself known to her.

He added that his client worked in a care home.

Imposing a conditional discharge for three years Judge Perry ordered the defendant to pay £750 compensation to the victim.