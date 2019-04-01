Homes and businesses to get rates bills

Land & Property Services (LPS) is beginning to issue rate bills to homes and businesses in the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council area.

There are currently around 94,000 ratepayers in the Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough area. The bill will outline the amount due for 2019/20, any debt from previous years that has not been paid and gives details of any rate relief which applies to your account.

Each domestic ratepayer will receive a personalised annual rates statement with their bill. This will highlight how the money collected will be invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads as well as helping to fund council services, including recreational facilities, building control, bin collection, tourism and local events.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty, said: “The Council’s capital investment programme extends across a range of significant projects in the borough over the next three years, including almost £5.8 million as part of the new Play Strategy to support recreation opportunities and improved child development.

“Combined investments worth more than £20 million have been committed to Armagh, Banbridge, Dromore and Lurgan for local regeneration and public realm improvements, reflecting similar commitments and work already completed elsewhere including Portadown and Richhill. This is in addition to delivering a major £5 million development plan for Gosford Forest Park to build on its future and success.

“Rural villages will benefit from investment projects worth more than £4 million.”

She added, ““Benefiting from a ringfenced investment of more than £35 million, one of the Council’s largest-ever capital projects – the creation of a new state-of-the-art leisure centre in Craigavon – is on track to open next year.”

Domestic ratepayers can receive 4% discount if they pay their bill in full on or before 10th May, 2019. A range of reliefs and entitlements are available to help ratepayers including Lone Pensioner Allowance, Rate Rebate and Landlord allowances. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates.

There are a number of ways to pay your rates bill:

· Direct Debit is the easiest and most convenient way and allows ratepayers to spread the cost over 10 instalments

· Pay online

· Pay at any Post Office or PayPoint, by phone or in person at a LPS Customer Information Centre

Customer Information Centres are located at Marlborough House in Craigavon. Please note that cash payments are no longer accepted at Customer Information Centres.

If you think the information on your bill is incorrect or if you have not received a bill please contact Land & Property Services on 0300 200 7801.