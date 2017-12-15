Housing Executive is turning up the heat

The Housing Executive has announced one of its largest ever contracts awarded for the delivery of heating services to tenants across Northern Ireland.

Over the next eight years, Housing Executive tenants will benefit from the £336million investment to upgrade their heating systems.

The contract will also provide a comprehensive heating response maintenance service to include the servicing, repair and installation of all types of heating systems to its entire housing stock.

This will include enhanced response times and extended opening hours. The hours will be Monday–Friday 8am to 8pm and 8am until 2pm over the weekend.

A key focus of the Housing Executive’s heating policy is to tackle fuel poverty. The replacement of old heating systems with new efficient systems will provide a cost effective way to keep tenants warm throughout the year.

H&A Mechanical Services will cover the South West; South (Fermanagh & Omagh) and Mid Ulster, Causeway (Causeway Coast and Glens), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and West (Derry City & Strabane)

The contract will potentially run up to eight years, until 2025. The seven various aspects that will be covered by the new heating service contract will be:

The installation of new heating appliances; A comprehensive heating maintenance service; A planned service to heating appliances and systems; Renewable Technologies (e.g. solar panels); Other works required to ensure the Housing Executive meets its statutory obligations (Energy Performance Certificates, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, roof space insulation, etc.); Disabled heating adaptations; Change of Tenancy heating works and service.