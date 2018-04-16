A Banbridge man who collapsed in the town’s leisure centre last week after suffering a cardiac episode has thanked all those who came to his aid.

Retired businessman Eamon Knox had just been for a swim last Tuesday morning when he fell unconscious at the side of the pool.

“I was in for a swim and I’d just done a length and I got out to go to the sauna,” he explained. “As I was heading for the sauna I just collapsed at the side of the pool.

“I was unconscious so I don’t know who brought me round first, but I woke to the lifeguards, paramedics and a lady doctor, who was a member of the public and just happened to have been using the pool at the same time, all helping me.

“I hit my nose and the top of my head when I fell, but I was alright.”

After being treated at the poolside, Mr Knox was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by emergency ambulance.

The 64-year-old, who spent four days in hospital before being allowed home, says his collapse was caused by “an underlying heart condition.”

“I got home on Friday night and the doctors have told me that the condition is treatable with medication, so hopefully I’ll be able to get back to swimming in the not too distant future,” he continued.

“I just want to thank everyone who helped me - the lifeguards, first aiders, the staff, management, the lady doctor and the paramedics. They were all excellent, just first class every one of them.”

Mr Knox’s daughter, Anneka took to social media to thank all those who came to her father’s assistance.

“A massive thank you to the staff and first aiders at Banbridge Leisure Centre for helping my dad after collapsing on Tuesday and also a massive thank you to the ambulance crew who arrived so promptly on scene. Also thanks to the lady doctor who was present that morning who stayed with my dad,” she posted on the Banbridge Saints and Sinners Facebook page.