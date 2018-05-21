IN PICTURES: Hillsborough celebrates Royal wedding

The grounds of Hillsborough Fort was the picturesque setting for a special Children’s Fun Day to celebrate the marriage of HRH Prince Harry to US actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

The sun was shining brightly for the Royal occasion, which was organised by Hillsborough Old Guard - the local history, cultural and arts society formed in 2005 by a group of people keen to preserve, promote and document the rich history of the area.

Children and adults alike enjoyed a great afternoon of music, dance, bouncy castles, face painting, food and fun, while a life-size cardboard cut-out of the happy couple gave partygoers the chance to take a few snaps and capture the special occasion.

Hillsborough Fort, which is close to Hillsborough Castle - the Royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland - was the perfect setting for the celebratory event, funding for which was provided by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

• Pictures by John Kelly