Investment brings new park and ride spaces to local area

A £200,000 investment has brought almost 100 new park and share spaces to Banbridge and Loughbrickland.

Park and share car parks have been recently completed at Loughbrickland and Banbridge with the existing park and share facility at Clough on the Newcastle Road extended.

The Loughbrickland site is located at Greenan Road with 37 spaces. The Banbridge site is on the Rathfriland Road at Tullyear Terrace with 62 spaces.

The public is encouraged to use these new facilities to park their vehicles and travel onwards in a shared vehicle to their place of work or study. This reduces congestion, improves journey times and is better for the environment.

The Department for Infrastructure will continue to identify further park and share sites and is liaising with Translink to identify additional opportunities to develop Park and Ride sites on key commuting corridors which will be served by the Ulsterbus and Goldline services.