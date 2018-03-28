Jockey Hall Stud awarded to successful Banbridge Horse Management student

A second year CAFRE Enniskillen student from Banbridge has been awarded the Jockey Hall Stud Bursary of £1,000.

The bursary, which was presented during the annual equine careers event at Enniskillen Campus, was awarded to Emmee Matheson, for achieving the top mark in the ‘Anatomy and Physiology’ module.

This challenging module covers a range of topics including the organ systems of the horse, equine reproduction and adaptations to body structures and systems.

Emmee has almost completed the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management and is looking forward to progressing onto further study in the future. She is currently interested in pursuing a degree in Law in September 2019 which she can hopefully combine with her equine interests in future.

Before commencing the degree in Law she is intending to take a gap year to further her equine interests.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is holding their next open day on Saturday, April 21 at 12 noon.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is pleased to have this ongoing partnership with Jockey Hall Stud and is delighted to be able to offer such a valued award to students undertaking Further Education courses at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

If you are interested in a career in the equine industry, then come along to their open day to find out more about the equine courses on offer and see our excellent campus facilities or alternatively check out our website at www.cafre.ac.uk