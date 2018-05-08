Judge says offence was a hate crime

A 47-year-old woman will be sentenced later this month for what a judge has said must be marked as a hate crime.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the offences involved racial and sexual orientation hostility.

Tracy Gill, Lime Grove, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to four offences which happened on April 5 this year.

She admitted assaulting a male, assault on a police officer, disorderly behaviour in Church Place, Lurgan, and disorderly behaviour at the enquiry office in Lurgan PSNI station.

A public prosecutor said the offences were aggravated by hostility of a racial and sexual orientation nature.

She said that the injured party came into the inquiry office at the police station and said he had seen Gill abusing a foreign national person.

The defendant then turned to the man calling him a ‘gay c—t’ and a ‘fenian c—t’.

Gill’s solicitor said she was in breach of a suspended sentence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the case should be marked up as a hate crime.

She adjourned sentencing until May 30 to obtain a pre-sentence report.