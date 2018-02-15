Junior soldier wins top prize

A teenage soldier from Dromore won a top prize when he graduated from the Army Foundation College.

Junior Soldier Craig McCarthy (17) was named Best Junior Soldier in the Royal Signals at the military training establishment which trains 16 - 17 year olds.

The former Dromore High School pupil was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade from the college in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

More than 400 Junior Soldiers graduated from the college to do their Phase 2 training.

Junior Soldier McCarthy said: “I feel very proud of myself and hopefully I will continue to progress in my career. My Mum and Dad came to watch me on parade and they were really pleased and impressed with my achievements.”

More than 2,000 family members and friends watched the Junior Soldiers take part in the largest military graduation parade in the country.

Maj General Paul Nanson CBE, the Commandant of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, was the Inspecting Officer, he presented the prizes and took the salute as they marched past the dais.

“Eleven months ago the Junior Soldiers of Waterloo Company embarked upon this journey, and they were joined six months ago by those of Cambrai Company,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rich Hall, the Commanding Officer of the Army Foundation College.

Lieutenant Colonel Hall said: “Those graduating have proved equal to the test, and they stand before you on parade, proud of their achievements, and looking forward to the next stage of training before joining their respective Battalions and Regiments.

“These soldiers represent the very best of our nation’s young people. I have no doubt that they are fully prepared for their second phase of training which will be every bit as important as what they have achieved to date. Looking ahead, I am certain that they will acquit themselves well in the Field Army.”