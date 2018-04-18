Kicked his victim six times around head

While walking home on New Year’s Day a 24-year-old man launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on another man leaving him unresponsive on the ground.

Darren Lecky, Breagh Hill, Portadown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 1 this year.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that in the early hours of New Year’s Day the injured party and a female friend met the defendant around three in the morning.

Lecky asked them where they lived and after they exchanged words the defendant began acting in an aggressive manner.

He head-butted the injured party on the nose which started bleeding. He punched him three to five times in the face and, dazed, the victim fell to the ground.

Lecky kicked him six times around the head while he was on the ground.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing Lecky, said when his client was brought to the police station he immediately accepted full responsibility.

He explained that the defendant had been drinking all day and was very intoxicated when he decided to walk home.

By chance he met the injured party and his girlfriend and there was some sort of conversation, added Mr Hagan.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Lecky had lost his temper and launched an ‘unprovoked and unsolicited’ attack on this person.

She added that the injured party was unresponsive on the ground and Lecky could have been standing in another court on a much more serious offence.

The judge said it was a serious offence and he had used his feet while the victim was on the ground which was borne out by independent witnesses.

She added that she would take into account he had no previous record and had pleaded guilty.