Ladies invited to ‘experience joy’

Dromore-based charity Via Wings is inviting women from across the local area to its fourth annual Ladies’ Day Conference.

The event is scheduled to take place in Dromore Elim Church on Saturday, March 24.

Building on the success of previous years, speakers Paul and Priscilla Reid from Belfast will be joining the local charity to offer a day of worship, prayer, teaching, food, fun and friendship.

Looking forward to the conference, Via Wings founder Gail Redmond said: “We so look forward to hosting ladies from the Dromore area every year - it is a chance for people to invite their friends to get away from the hustle and bustle and spend a day exploring faith.

“The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Joy’. We feel that many women are juggling family, work, finances and difficult circumstances. There are many who feel isolated, lonely, broken. We will be delighted if in some small way we can provide an opportunity for them to experience joy.”

Inviting local women to attend the event, she added: “We offer these ladies’ days to any and every woman in our community – you don’t need to be a churchgoer to come along.”

Tickets for the conference are available from Via Wings’ shop Hope and Soul in Market Square, Dromore.

A suggested donation of £14 per ticket will include a hot lunch and tea/coffee and traybakes as well as a small gift bag for each lady.

For more information call Via Wings on 028 9269 8378.