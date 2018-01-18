Lagan Valley constituency could be axed under boundaries shake-up

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has declined to comment on speculation that his parliamentary constituency could be abolished under proposals to redraw electoral boundaries here.

A Boundary Commission map obtained by the Press Association, which has been published by a number of media outlets, shows radical proposals for redrawing electoral constituencies across Northern Ireland.

With the government looking at ways to reduce the number of Westminster constituencies from 650 to 600, it seems Northern Ireland could be set to lose one constituency under the shake-up.

According to the speculation, the Lagan Valley constituency could be abolished, with the northern part including Lisburn added to South Antrim, a large area moved into South Belfast and the rest incorporated into a new Mid Down seat.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Donaldson said he didn’t want to make any comment on the issue until the proposals are officially released.

The Boundary Commission is expected to officially publish its ‘2018 revised proposals’ at the end of January.

Following a further period of consultation, the final proposals are due to go to the government in September.