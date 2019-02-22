Last call for entries as Northern Ireland Tourism Awards head to Armagh for 2019

Tourism businesses across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to get their entries in to the 2019 Northern Ireland Tourism Awards in association with Diageo Northern Ireland.

This year’s awards will take place on Thursday, May 30, in the Georgian splendour of the Palace Demesne, Armagh.

The Northern Ireland Tourism Awards recognise and reward excellence, best practice and innovation by tourism and hospitality businesses from across the country over the last twelve months.

This year, businesses have the opportunity to compete for twelve categories ranging from Authentic NI Experience of the Year and NI Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year to Best International Experience of the Year and Best Digital Marketing Campaign.

The full list of categories can be found at www.nitourismawards.com.

The deadline for submitting entries is Monday, February 25, at 5pm.