Lessons must be learnt from past persecutions, says MLA

Lagan Valley MLA Trevor Lunn has declared his support for Holocaust Memorial Day, saying its lessons are more important than ever before.

Tomorrow (January 27) marks Holocaust Memorial Day, which remembers the millions of Jews and others killed under Nazi persecution, as well as more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘the power of words’.

Mr Lunn said it was a lesson which could have implications here.

“In Northern Ireland, we know only too well the power of words and how they can be used to hurt, especially to those who have already suffered. Everyone should think about their own responsibilities when it comes to language and its impact,” the Alliance man said.

“Everyone, no matter their background, faith or otherwise, can learn lessons from the persecutions we have seen, both under the Nazi regime and in more recent times, and learn how to avoid history being repeated so we can all enjoy a safer, better future.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is a vital act of remembrance, especially in the modern world, in which have seen the growth of the far right once again across the world. We must challenge intolerance wherever it occurs and I would encourage everyone to mark this day, in the ongoing fight against prejudice,” he added.