Life-saving dogs say thank-you to students

Year 6 and Year 7 primary school pupils, along with their parents, got a special ‘doggy’ treat when they attended an Open Evening at Banbridge High School on Thursday night, 18th January.

They had the opportunity to meet some of the very special dogs along with their handlers from the Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North (SARDA IN).

These dogs are trained to find missing persons.

Back in November, sixth form History students had organised a visit by SARDA IN, and Hounds For Heroes to local primary schools in Banbridge; Abercorn Primary School and Edenderry Primary School.

Their objective was to raise awareness of the two charities and the huge benefits dogs bring to society. Pupils then joined with those from Banbridge High School, to support the organisations with fundraising.

Since then Year 12,Year 13 and 14 History students at Banbridge High School have raised around £800 for the two charities from a bag pack at Tesco in the town and Christmas cards.

Plans are afoot for a fundraising football tournament to be held at Banbridge High School for local primary schools.

Ray Shannon, Chair of SARDA IN, said: “We were delighted to go back to Banbridge High School and meet prospective pupils and their parents. We had a great time and I know the dogs enjoyed it as much as the pupils!

“It was also a chance to say a massive thanks to all the pupils and teachers who helped raise this amazing amount of money and to everyone who gave for their generosity. It will help save lives.”

See www.facebook.com/sarda.irelandnorth for more.