Local athletes line up for Commonwealth Games in Australia

Six local athletes have been named for the Northern Ireland team to compete at the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Local Councillor Margaret Tinsley passed on her congratulations to the six - with the team line-up announced on Wednesday,

She said: “What a tremendous achievement, family and friends and the ABC council area are tremendously proud of what you have already achieved.”

The six selected are

Emma Mitchell, Athletics, Craigavon

Mark Downey, Cycling, Dromore

Catherine Beattie, Bowls, Craigavon

Andrea Nash, Triathlon, Lurgan

Russell White, Triathlon, Banbridge

David Kerr, Triathlon, Portadown

Cllr Tinsley also congratulated Robert McVeigh who was appointed Chef De Mission and Mark Montgomery.

The games will be held on the Gold Coast, Australia between 4 and 15 April 2018.