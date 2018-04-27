Long term drug addict caught shoplifting at store

A man was given a prison sentence totalling six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Ritchie )33), Hartfield Avenue, Portadown, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted stealing goods valued at £79.24 from Sainsbury’s on August 28 last year.

The court heard police were called to an altercation at Sainsbury’s where an aggressive male was believed to have been shoplifting.

A barrister representing Ritchie said his client believed he had been manhandled by staff. He added the defendant was a long term drug addict and had been going ‘cold turkey’ while in custody. He was the subject of suspended sentences.

For the shoplifting offence he sentenced to four months in custody.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also invoked two months of two suspended sentences to run consecutively making a total of six months in prison.