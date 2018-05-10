Made nuisance calls to 999 service five times in night

Five times in one night a 59-year-old man made drunken 999 calls to police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Thomas Edward Brian Finn, Crawford Park, Portadown, admitted for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another persistently made use of a public electronic communications network.

The court heard that between 8.04pm on December 20 and 3.05am on December 21 police received five nuisance calls from the defendant’s home using the 999 service.

In the first call at 8.04pm Finn reported that he had been touched inappropriately by a physiotherapist.

Police attended and found him heavily intoxicated.

At 8.21pm he called saying there were persons at his door who were wearing balaclavas and carrying guns and he had a gun for his own protection.

Police again attended with the defendant.

He alleged he had been assaulted by the physiotherapist again in his next call at 9.57pm. Police did not attend.

He called again at 3.04am and was abusive demanding the return of a knife which had been removed from his house.

When he rang for the final time at 3.05am he threatened to kill himself by cutting his throat.

Finn was on probation at the time.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until May 30 to obtain a pre-sentence report.