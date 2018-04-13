Man asked if he was potty trained

A 24-year-old man facing his third charge of urinating in public was asked if he was not potty trained as a child when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Henry David Jones, Armagh Road, Newtownhamilton, admitted indecent behaviour on December 23 last year.

The court heard that at 2.40am he was seen urinating against a door front in Market Street, Portadown.

Jones ran off for about a third of a mile before he was intercepted.

A solicitor representing the defendant said this was the Friday night before Christmas and Jones had been out with friends.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said usually she would have some sympathy for him until she looked at his record.

Pointing out this was his third appearance in court for the same offence she asked Jones to come to the front of the court.

“Were you not potty trained as a child?” she asked him. “When are you going to demonstrate that you can use a toilet?”

She added that if he was again in court for not using the toilet or not waiting until he got home she would send him to prison.