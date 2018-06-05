Man who had been living in his car is jailed

A 37-year-old man who had been living in his car was jailed for two months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

Kestutis Stonkus, no fixed abode, Lurgan, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol in blood on January 1 this year and not having insurance.

The court heard that at 12.30am he was driving at Drumgor Heights in Craigavon and police checks showed there was no insurance in place.

They could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath and in custody a blood sample was taken which gave a reading of 182 – the limit is 80.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had been in custody since April 13 on this matter.

He explained that Stonkus did not have an address at the time and had been living in the vehicle.

For each of the two offences he was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Banning Stonkus from driving for 18 months District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was reflective of his previous record and the high reading.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving.