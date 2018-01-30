Missed payment costs driver

Due to a missed payment a 39-year-old man was not insured to drive when he was stopped by police on October 4 last year.

Gary Patrick Brady, Avondale Green, Craigavon, was fined £250 last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court for not having insurance. He was also given six penalty points.

On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for six months.

The court heard that he was stopped at 9.15pm on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan.

Brady said he was fully insured and was asked to produce his insurance but on October 10 he attended at the police station and said he was not insured due to a missed payment.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said this was bad management on the part of his client and that it would cause him inconvenience because he worked shifts.