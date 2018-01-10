Misspelt sign to be replaced at no cost to the taxpayer

A road sign at Millennium Way in Lurgan is to be replaced at no cost to the taxpayer after sharp eyed drivers spotted an unfortunate error.

The sign pointing to Banbridge is to be replaced after drivers noticed the spelling of the town was incorrect.

The sign at Millennium Way approaching the contentious Flush Place roundabout reads “get in lane”.

But the word Banbridge was spelt ‘Banbrdige’ on the signage.

The error occurred at the manufacturing stage.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The department has been made aware of this error.

“It will be rectified within the next 24-48 hours at no cost to the department.”

It’s just the latest in a litany of headaches the department has faced over Millennium Way - with delays in work to complete its extension from Malcolm Road to Flush Place and the rows over lane markings at the roundabout at Flush Place.