‘My Uncle is going to kill me’ says defendant

A 22-year-old man who took a van without the owner’s permission told police his uncle ‘will kill me’, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Elijah Martin Gavin, Grange Drive, Ballyclare, admitted three offences which took place in Lurgan on February 15 this year.

For not having insurance he was fined £400 and banned from driving for six months.

He was also fined £75 for not having a licence and fined £100 for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The court heard that just before 8.30am police stopped a Ford Transit van in Edward Street in Lurgan. Gavin was driving and admitted he did not have a licence and the van belonged to a work colleague.

The vehicle had been at his girlfriend’s house and he took a chance. He told police: “Uncle William is going to kill me. I took his van without his permission.”

A barrister representing the defendant said it was not a joyriding matter and his client made a full admission.