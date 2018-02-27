‘Nasty enough’ incident says District Judge

A 21-year-old man who punched and head-butted another man will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Declan Keenan, Lough Road, Lurgan, admitted common assault on April 3, 2016.

The court heard that on April 7, 2016, police received a complaint from the injured party that he had been assaulted by the defendant on April 4.

He said Keenan had punched and head-butted him.

When interviewed the defendant admitted the offence saying it was because of the way the injured party had been speaking to a female who was present.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing Keenan, said no injury was sustained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a ‘nasty enough incident’ and an unwarranted attack on a member of the public. She adjourned the case until March 21.