Neighbourhoods step up fight against crime

Residents of Anahilt and Magheraconluce are doing their bit to help police in the fight against crime.

Local householders recently joined with PSNI and Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) representatives to formally launch a Neighbourhood Watch scheme for the area.

The scheme has been set up to address concerns of residents and improve communications with the local police and PCSP.

Speaking about the launch of the initiative, the Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Councillor Aaron McIntyre said: “I am delighted that the residents of Anahilt village and Magheraconluce have endorsed the setting up of a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme and the turnout this evening shows the support for policing and community safety in this community.

“By working together and looking out for one another, local communities can effectively reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime. I look forward to working with the scheme co-ordinators and engaging with them at Neighbourhood Watch events.”

Neighbourhood Watch schemes are in existence across the council area and are strongly valued by local police.

Commenting on the establishment of the new scheme, Superintendent Sean Wright, District Commander for Lisburn & Castlereagh said: “Neighbourhood Watch, a partnership between local communities, police and PCSPs, aims to help people protect themselves and their property and reduce the fear of crime. The partnership approach between communities, police and our partners is at the heart of keeping people safe.

“Making your neighbourhood safer is partly about increasing security, but it’s also about reducing the incentive to commit crime. Active citizenship in our communities is what will help build a safe, confident and peaceful society.

“Neighbourhood Watch is about making sure that no one has to feel afraid, vulnerable or isolated in the place where they live. It’s about people looking out for each other, crossing barriers of age, religion and class to create real communities that benefit everyone.

“Every community is different and each has its own specific requirements when it comes to safety. Neighbourhood Watch groups succeed by taking a clear look at the needs in their areas and responding with intelligent, targeted and often innovative solutions.”

The Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators that have been appointed for the Anahilt and Magheraconluce scheme are Andrew Vaughan, Charles Barbour, Andrew Gowan, David Elliott, Frank Corrigan and Naomi Graham. The six co-ordinators have welcomed the launch of this scheme that covers 424 homes, saying it will help to maintain a strong community spirit and the desire to look out for one another.

To find out more about Neighbourhood Watch schemes contact Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP on 028 9250 9279/284 or pcsp@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or call the PSNI on 101.