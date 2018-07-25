Nikita in the frame in Specsavers contest

Dromore woman Nikita Harron is in the frame to be crowned Spectacle Wearer of the Year after making it through to the regional finals of the Specsavers popular annual competition.

Nikita. who is a customer of the Lisburn branch of the opticians, was chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for the nationwide competition.

Nikita, who is shortlisted in the 16 - 24 category. could follow in the footsteps of last year’s Award winner, Love Island hunk Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

She was recently invited to the Lisburn store to a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

“Hearing that I was shortlisted for my category was fantastic. I love wearing my glasses as it is a unique way to express your personal style, especially at work as I wear a uniform,” said Nikita.

“I have been entering the competition since 2011 because I like to support the charities involved each year and if I get to the next stage I would like to be a role model for young people who may feel self-conscious or have been bullied for wearing glasses.”

Jill Campbell, Director of Specsavers Lisburn said: “Myself and my colleagues are delighted that our customers felt confident with their choice of glasses so much so that they decided to take part in the competition. It demonstrates that our Frame Stylist has chosen frames that reflects their personal style and they are proud to wear their glasses as a fashion statement. We wish them the best of luck in the next round of the competition.”