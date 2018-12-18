10 reasons to visit Northern Ireland’s museums
Step into one of Northern Ireland’s many museums and you’ll emerge smarter, happier and more inspired.
1. Uncover Spanish treasure
Get up close to precious artefacts from the Spanish Armada shipwreck, La Trinidad Valencera, at the Tower Museum in Londonderry.
2. Get closer to the Titanic
Take a peek at one of Titanic's actual portholes, sympathise with incredible personal stories and marvel at the 500 original artefacts recovered from the seabed in the TITANICa exhibition at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum
3. Catch a classy castle
Be inspired by a stronghold dripping with history, archaeology, art, folk life and one of the best public collections of Belleek pottery around at Enniskillen Castle Museums.
4. Imagine you emigrated
Step aboard a life-sized emigrant ship and visualise the human drama behind centuries of Irish emigration at the Ulster American Folk Park.
