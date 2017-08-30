ASDA recalls chili over allergy fears

Asda has recalled a line of chili following the discovery that some items may contain an incorrect product.

A “very small percentage” of the tins of Stagg Classic Chili Con Carne, with product expiry code: 15.05.2019, were discovered to contain the incorrect product - which itself contains 1.04% milk protein, an allergen not declared on the label.

Anyone finding that they have purchased a product matching the description should contact their helpdesk at 01926 475680, or email sales.admin@tulipltd.co.uk, to organise return and replacement

A company statement read: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by this issue.”