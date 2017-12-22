Over £2,000 raised in Deborah’s memory

The Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club in association with the County Down Hounds recently held a very successful Children’s Drag Hunt and raised over £2,000 for The Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

The event was held in memory of the late Deborah Mulligan - a close friend of the club - who passed away earlier this year.

With ground conditions a little wet underfoot, 45 riders young and old, enjoyed 40 fences suited to all abilities over the beautiful countryside in Ballycross just outside Banbridge.

The organisers would like to thank most sincerely all the farmers whose land they crossed. A spokesperson for the Iveagh branch said: “Deborah’s family have held various successful fundraising events this year and we are delighted to have been able to contribute to this most deserving of charities.”

The well respected local woman was a tireless supporter of Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children whom she supported in her role as the Captain of Tullylish Girls Brigade.

Further fundraising events have taken place in Deborah’s memory, her husband Robbie and sons Jonny and Dave decided to organise a day of fundraising efforts, combining elements of her life from her past times, work and volunteering.

As she was a keen walker who enjoyed rambling through the Mourne Mountains, a Donard Dander was arranged for July. The day of fundraising proved to be very fruitful with a grand total of £15,402 being raised for Daisy Lodge, a unique five star rest bite facility for children and young adults at the foot of Slieve Donard.

(See page 20 for photos).