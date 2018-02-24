Paedophile hunter in court

An alleged self styled paedophile hunter was refused bail when he appeared on Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Caolan Murray (24), whose address was given as Mark Court, Lurgan, faces two assault charges and unlawful possession of a crossbow on February 22 this year.

He is also charged with unlawful imprisonment on January 18 and attempting to cause someone to leave the place where they reside.

When the charges were put to him and he was asked if he understood them he said: “I do indeed, yes.”

A barrister for the prosecution said that a bail application would be proposed.

It was claimed that Murray was a self styled paedophile hunter and had targeted a man in a sting on January 18.

Later on February 22, it is alleged that he confronted this person at his house and that Murray had a crossbow with him.

The target alleged he was punched in the face and received injuries.

A barrister representing Murray said there were a range of conditions like tagging and reporting to police which could be put in place.

The judge refused bail because Murray had a relevant criminal record and there was a risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

He remanded the defendant in custody to appear by way of videolink on March 23.