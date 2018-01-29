Pensioner describes moment van ploughed into her kitchen

The 73-year-old woman who escaped serious injury after a van ploughed into her kitchen has described the moment of impact.

Annie Burrell was knocked from her chair when the Citroen Berlingo smashed into her kitchen just after 9pm on Sunday.

The van crashed through the kitchen window

She said: “I was sitting in the chair and all of a sudden my back window came in. There was a loud bang, maybe with the window breaking and I was knocked out of my chair onto the floor.”

The crash happened at Clare Road, Waringstown, shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Ms Burrell, who had been watching television at the time, was treated for shock and minor injuries to her head and arm caused by flying glass.

“The water was running all over the floor. The person must have left the scene. I was concerned about whoever was in the van and whether they were badly hurt,” she told the BBC.

It is understood Ms Burrell managed to raise the alarm by crawling to a telephone and alerting family members who live nearby.

Structural engineers are now expected to assess whether the property is fit for habitation.

A close family relative, who was at the house on Monday, described the incident as a “very traumatic event”.

“She was treated for cuts and bruises but it could have been a lot worse,” added the woman, who declined to be named.

The driver of the van made off but was located by police officers a short time later.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the PSNI.