All parkrun events have been cancelled until at least the end of the month, it has been announced.

The popular athletic event takes place weekly at 24 locations across Northern Ireland.

"All parkrun events in the UK have been suspended with immediate effect due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation," a statement from organisers said.

"All events will be cancelled until at least the end of March.

More information is available at http://parkrun.me/covid19