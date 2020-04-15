Helpline launched to support those feeling socially isolated

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has launched a new helpline to help children, young people and families cope with social isolation.

The Staying Connected Helpline is aimed at those who don’t already have a children services social care worker.

It can provide help in responding to the challenges brought on by social isolation.

Trained social care staff will answer calls, offering a listening ear, support and guidance and links to practical support and follow up services.

The helpline is available 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday on 028 3756 7150.